Greenleaf Trust Boosted Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) Holding by $355,524; Mayo Investment Advisers Holding in Hess Com (HES) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 3.53 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 580,219 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 13/03/2018 – UK’S OBR SAYS UK CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT REMAINS LARGE, ONLY MODEST NARROWING SEEN, OVERSEAS INVESTOR CONFIDENCE COULD BE DAMAGED BY DISORDERLY BREXIT; 01/05/2018 – Manchester News MEN: BREAKING: Here are the 31 RBS branches set to close in Greater Manchester and Cheshire; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-UKFI’s Chief Oliver Holbourn to quit- Sky News; 30/05/2018 – RBS: DATE OF STEVENSON DEPARTURE BE CONFIRMED IN DUE COURSE; 02/05/2018 – TSB CHAIRMAN: WILL APPLY FOR RBS ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE; 15/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L – FIRST HEARING WAS HELD AT COURT ON TUESDAY AND A HEARING FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD ON 31 JULY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Bank of England reassures finance companies on Brexit transition deal; 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE; 17/05/2018 – Santander Poised to Apply RBS Small Business Lending Funds; 10/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L – REACHED A CIVIL SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 398,652 shares to 22.22M shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,808 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 1% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 129,255 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 4,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 0.73% or 71,100 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.09% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5.51 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 21,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 333,767 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt has 2,243 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,619 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests accumulated 79,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 256 shares. 90,000 were accumulated by Rr Advsrs Lc. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 11,700 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).