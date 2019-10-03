Greenleaf Trust Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV CERT OF SHS (EUCMF) Shorts Up By 1.98%

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV CERT OF SHS (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) had an increase of 1.98% in short interest. EUCMF’s SI was 227,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.98% from 222,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 568 days are for EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV CERT OF SHS (OTCMKTS:EUCMF)’s short sellers to cover EUCMF’s short positions. It closed at $24.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 7.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 2,222 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 32,061 shares with $4.48M value, up from 29,839 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $231.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. is a Euronext-quoted property investment firm and one of Europe's most experienced retail property investors. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 61,168 shares to 27,806 valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 281 shares and now owns 5,624 shares. Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 21.11% above currents $129.14 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, September 19. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $13900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating.