Greenleaf Trust Boosted Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $607,061; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Scott & Selber Lifted by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 1.08M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.15. About 1.67M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,353 shares to 22,038 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,624 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.