Greenleaf Trust Boosted Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $427,343 as Shares Rose; Korea Investment Trimmed Position in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $3.97 Million

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 113,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 33,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.11 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 4,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 51,930 shares to 716,237 shares, valued at $55.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 9,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,708 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $104.35M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 46,758 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).