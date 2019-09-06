Greenleaf Trust Boosted Its At&T (T) Holding by $622,356; Market Valuation Rose; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Its Holding

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 70,809 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $202.22. About 9.33 million shares traded or 379.71% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 8,199 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1,866 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 20,365 shares. Art Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 86,377 shares. Natixis has 0.54% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs owns 186 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 78,271 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 653,300 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. 21,800 are owned by Nippon Life Global Americas. Shell Asset stated it has 6,229 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0.03% or 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 88,975 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 310 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

