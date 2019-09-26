Greenleaf Trust Boosted By $346,176 Its Sk Telecom LTD Adr (SKM) Stake; Shorts at Godaddy Class A (GDDY) Raised By 17.25%

Greenleaf Trust increased Sk Telecom Ltd Adr (SKM) stake by 31.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 14,424 shares as Sk Telecom Ltd Adr (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 60,879 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 46,455 last quarter. Sk Telecom Ltd Adr now has $14.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 301,120 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 211.94 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,153 shares to 158,020 valued at $21.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 12,353 shares and now owns 22,038 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.