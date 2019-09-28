Greenleaf Trust Boosted By $1.25 Million Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 34 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 29 decreased and sold their positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.87 million shares, up from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 22 New Position: 12.

Greenleaf Trust increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 526.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 23,948 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 28,499 shares with $1.48M value, up from 4,551 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.44% above currents $55.44 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 415,500 shares. 362,078 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Qs Lc invested in 0% or 1,193 shares. Eqis accumulated 36,002 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 55,734 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.02% or 43,314 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 14,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 22,242 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.67% or 40,482 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Lc reported 13 shares. Ci Investments invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 7.44 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 67,500 shares stake. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Greenleaf Trust decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,881 shares to 137,338 valued at $23.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) stake by 3,956 shares and now owns 15,949 shares. Equinor Asa Adr was reduced too.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 95,646 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 1.62 million shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 616,152 shares.

