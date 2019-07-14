Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) Touches $7.77 Low on Jul, 14; Cbm Bancorp (CBMB) Shorts Down By 13.07%

Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) had a decrease of 13.07% in short interest. CBMB’s SI was 17,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.07% from 19,900 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB)’s short sellers to cover CBMB’s short positions. The SI to Cbm Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 851 shares traded. CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached all time low today, Jul, 14 and still has $7.38 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.77 share price. This indicates more downside for the $325.67M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.28 million less. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 267,973 shares traded. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail clients in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $325.67 million. The firm offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates e-commerce Websites, such as VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com.

