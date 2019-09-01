Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) Touches $6.20 Low on Sep, 1; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted Sony (SNE) Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 68.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 7,546 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 18,598 shares with $786,000 value, up from 11,052 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $69.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 350,293 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – SONY ALREADY OWNS ABOUT 40% OF EMI, OPERATES THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY OUT EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 21/05/2018 – SONY: WILL AIM FOR LONG-TERM, STABLE INCREASE IN DIVIDENDS; 19/04/2018 – PINTRILL And Sony Pictures Entertainment Team Up To Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Pineapple Express’; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 SEMICONDUCTOR OP. GOAL 160B YEN TO 200B YEN

The stock of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $5.64 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.20 share price. This indicates more downside for the $255.89M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $23.03M less. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 227,416 shares traded. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 407,018 shares to 342,550 valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 10,255 shares and now owns 17,217 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was reduced too.