Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) Touches $6.15 Low on Aug, 30; Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $126 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is -12.37% below currents $164.9 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BFAM in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. See Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117 New Target: $126 Maintain

The stock of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached all time low today, Aug, 30 and still has $5.60 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.15 share price. This indicates more downside for the $253.83M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $22.84 million less. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 106,513 shares traded. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 705,514 shares or 0.85% of the stock. State Street reported 735,904 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.13% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Amer International Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 1,284 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca accumulated 128,705 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 1.15M shares. 26,400 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,132 shares. Profit Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,174 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 19,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.01% stake. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 0.02% or 82,845 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested 0.1% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 1,379 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $9.60 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 56.86 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 57,374 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail clients in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $253.83 million. The firm offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates e-commerce Websites, such as VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com.