Greenland Acquisition (GLAC) Touches $10.30 High on Aug, 21; Insteel Industries (IIIN) Shorts Decreased By 21.52%

The stock of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $10.92 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $59.55M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.92 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.57 million more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 151 shares traded. Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) had a decrease of 21.52% in short interest. IIIN’s SI was 588,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.52% from 750,400 shares previously. With 132,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s short sellers to cover IIIN’s short positions. The SI to Insteel Industries Inc’s float is 3.23%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 32,572 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company has market cap of $59.55 million. The firm was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. It currently has negative earnings.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $89,300 were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY on Monday, April 22. $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares were bought by Ruth Jon M.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $361.35 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

