Greenland Acquisition (GLAC) Reaches $10.37 52-Week High; Huber Capital Management Has Raised Its Firstenergy (FE) Holding

The stock of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.89 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.37 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $59.96M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $10.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.00 million more. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 13,567 shares traded. Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 348.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 95,282 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 122,600 shares with $5.25 million value, up from 27,318 last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $25.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 402,395 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 03/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS TO D FROM CC; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – TWO-YEAR-PLUS LEAD TIME IS NEEDED TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR POTENTIAL PLANT DEACTIVATION; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company has market cap of $59.96 million. The firm was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,999 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 100,547 shares. 524 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 33,069 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Llc invested in 2.29M shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Commonwealth Finance Corporation Pa holds 5,131 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 396,910 shares. Amer Gru invested in 343,671 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc accumulated 11,576 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0% or 27 shares. Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 3.35% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.88% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Among 3 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46’s average target is -4.23% below currents $48.03 stock price. FirstEnergy had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating.

