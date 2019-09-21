Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

We are contrasting Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.62
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Greenland Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 42.7%. Insiders held roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
