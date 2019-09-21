Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

We are contrasting Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.62 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 42.7%. Insiders held roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.