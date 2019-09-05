Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.