Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Since Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.