Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.