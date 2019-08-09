Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Greenland Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 79.4%. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
