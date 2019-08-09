Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 79.4%. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.