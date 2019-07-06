Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 42.4% respectively. Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.