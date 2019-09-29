Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparison side by side

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 6 0.00 11.82M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 203,092,783.51% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders held 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 2.49% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Ranpak Holdings Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.