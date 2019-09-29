Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparison side by side

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|6
|0.00
|11.82M
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|203,092,783.51%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders held 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 2.49% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.
Summary
Ranpak Holdings Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
