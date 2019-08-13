Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) Comparison side by side

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 17.39% respectively. Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.