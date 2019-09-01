Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Comparison side by side

Since Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 21.4%. Insiders held 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.