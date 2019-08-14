Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Comparing side by side

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 68.3% respectively. Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.93%. Competitively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 2.49% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.