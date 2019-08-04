Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) Comparison side by side

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 54.98% respectively. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 2.49% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.