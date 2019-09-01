Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|TMSR Holding Company Limited
|2
|0.85
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Greenland Acquisition Corporation and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TMSR Holding Company Limited
|0.00%
|-0.7%
|-0.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 0.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|TMSR Holding Company Limited
|-1.5%
|-19.13%
|-22.94%
|3.98%
|-73.53%
|-14.37%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.
