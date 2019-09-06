Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

As Conglomerates businesses, Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 27.3% respectively. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 3.15% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
