Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

As Conglomerates businesses, Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 27.3% respectively. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 3.15% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.