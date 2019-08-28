Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Since Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.
