Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Since Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 19.42M 0.01 753.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 197,157,360.41% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.