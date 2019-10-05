Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Since Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.42M
|0.01
|753.85
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|197,157,360.41%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
