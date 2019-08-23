Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.61 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.