Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.61
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
