Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.52% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.