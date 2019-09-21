Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Comparing side by side

Since Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 33.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.