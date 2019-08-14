Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.65 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 3.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 3.15% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.