Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Comparison side by side

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 7.41 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Akerna Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 12.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.