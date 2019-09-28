Greenhill & Co (GHL) Stock Value Declined While Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Position; Roosevelt Investment Group Increased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 171,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The hedge fund held 100,886 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 272,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 160,775 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Ter by 7,062 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GHL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 139,072 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.31% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Sei Invs Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 65,479 are owned by Barclays Plc. Boston Prtn reported 115,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 13,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,210 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 53,696 shares. 25,905 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 50,928 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Services. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co owns 136,106 shares. Southport Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 14,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 148,395 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 78 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 8,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 430,420 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cookson Peirce has invested 0.72% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Horizon Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 10,511 shares. Regions Corp invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Roosevelt Inv owns 152,396 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio.