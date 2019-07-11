Greenhill & Co (GHL) Holder Ancora Advisors Cut Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $786,384 as Stock Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 106,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 378,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 174,211 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 16,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 322,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 2.07M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION

Analysts await Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GHL’s profit will be $9.48M for 8.01 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Greenhill & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Todd VanderMolen Joins Greenhill as a Managing Director in Chicago Focused on Packaging – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Greenhill Conference Call To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenhill & Co. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,788 shares to 54,754 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 27,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). First Mercantile Tru Co reported 7,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 54,176 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 279 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Boston Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 122,624 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 19 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Jefferies Group Lc has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 16,095 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co invested in 125,900 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 23,819 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $836,895 activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,640 shares to 186,812 shares, valued at $35.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,305 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Communications Tx accumulated 275,467 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 2.57% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cadinha & Ltd Liability Com has 6,140 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 176,600 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.5% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 5,496 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.07% or 184,187 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Inc invested in 420,333 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hallmark Mgmt reported 11,740 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. C Worldwide Group Inc A S reported 724,850 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Old National Retail Bank In owns 14,688 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.