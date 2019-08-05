Greenhill & Co (GHL) to pay $0.05 on Sep 18, 2019; Last Week Costco Wholesale (COST) Coverage

Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:GHL) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Greenhill & Co Inc’s current price of $14.14 translates into 0.35% yield. Greenhill & Co Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 9.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 508,349 shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. See Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $260.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $256.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $261.0000 New Target: $289.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $290.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $290.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $243.0000 New Target: $241.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Accumulate New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $270.0000 Maintain

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $297.77 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,226 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 19,053 shares. 90,503 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. First Mercantile Com reported 7,280 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 81,787 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 252,730 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 226,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 31,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 1,488 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 184,887 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,872 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 10,038 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenhill’s (GHL) CEO Scott Bok on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,000 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $119.84 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 33.48 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers