Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB), both competing one another are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co. Inc. 18 1.07 N/A 0.60 27.62 Siebert Financial Corp. 11 9.65 N/A 0.42 28.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Siebert Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co. Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Siebert Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co. Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 3.6% Siebert Financial Corp. 0.00% 80.7% 71%

Volatility and Risk

Greenhill & Co. Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Siebert Financial Corp.’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greenhill & Co. Inc. and Siebert Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 4.4%. About 3.8% of Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.6% of Siebert Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenhill & Co. Inc. 8.43% 18.15% -14.43% -41.94% -48.12% -31.97% Siebert Financial Corp. 5.35% 32.81% 15.77% 6.2% -22.24% -18.26%

For the past year Siebert Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Greenhill & Co. Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Siebert Financial Corp. beats Greenhill & Co. Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution. The company also advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, it engages in advising debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Further, the company assists the clients, who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as in the implementation of such plans. It also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on secondary market transactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains three retail discount brokerage offices in Jersey City, New Jersey; Boca Raton, Florida; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of December 16, 2016, Siebert Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.