Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Reaches $14.34 After 3.00% Up Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. See Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $18 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

The stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 484,568 shares traded or 81.16% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTORThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $301.99 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $14.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GHL worth $9.06M more.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $305.12 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 55,764 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.01% or 71,142 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 762,218 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc owns 28,954 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 582,424 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 537,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 49,260 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc reported 192,303 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Com Lp has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $301.99 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

