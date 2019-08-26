Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Reaches $14.18 After 5.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

The stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 121,525 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONFThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $289.00 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $14.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GHL worth $14.45M more.

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 429.06% above currents $0.9602 stock price. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $6.7 target. See Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $1.9000 New Target: $1.1000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.7 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.5 Maintain

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenhill & Co. (GHL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triple-S Management leads financial gainers, Green Dot and Virtu Financial among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $289.00 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. BOK SCOTT L also bought $2.00M worth of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 21,859 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 23,798 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 17,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 23,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 54,859 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Merian Investors (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd invested in 83 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 220,535 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Intrepid Capital Mgmt invested 1.12% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 226,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 720,855 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Ancora Advisors Limited Com holds 272,467 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Adamis Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Down A Painful 73%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Patent Portfolio for its U.S. Compounding Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9602. About 193,599 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.99 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.