Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Reaches $13.05 Yearly Low; Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Northern Tr (NTRS) Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 251.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 12,911 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 18,048 shares with $1.62M value, up from 5,137 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $19.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 925,857 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13

The stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.01 target or 8.00% below today’s $13.05 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $266.07 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $12.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.29M less. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 431,521 shares traded or 32.72% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 410 are held by Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc. Comerica Bankshares invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 13,798 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Amer Grp Inc holds 0% or 12,732 shares. Dimensional Fund L P reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group reported 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.66% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 524,590 shares. Spark Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 38,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 4,895 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,210 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 186,291 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 13,094 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 97 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 52,059 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) And Trying To Stomach The 72% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jean-Francois Izac to Join Greenhill as a Managing Director in London Focused on the Insurance Sector – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gainers none, EverQuote and Greenhill & Co among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $266.07 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $504,129 worth of stock was bought by BOK SCOTT L on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Trust implements CFO succession – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Trust Makes Key Hire for Business in Switzerland – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Sales and Product Management Teams – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust: Asset Owners Aim to Drive Investment Performance with In-House Management – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $8700 lowest target. $105’s average target is 17.94% above currents $89.03 stock price. Northern Trust had 14 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $9100 target. As per Friday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25.