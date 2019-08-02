Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Reaches $12.95 Low on Aug, 2; Element Capital Management Has Lowered Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake

The stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $12.56 target or 3.00% below today’s $12.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $272.71 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $12.56 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.18M less. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 71,652 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 37.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 4,379 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 7,392 shares with $553,000 value, down from 11,771 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $46.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 90,523 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BRP INC DOO.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$54; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – GMP SECURITIES, BMO CO-LEAD C$100M CRONOS FINANCING; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS BUSINESS MIX ‘WELL MATCHED’ WITH U.S. ECONOMY; 04/05/2018 – ARC RESOURCES LTD ARX.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Element Capital Management Llc increased Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 6,496 shares to 8,148 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 10,161 shares and now owns 60,860 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $272.71 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $836,895 activity. 33,369 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares with value of $836,895 were sold by Wyles David.

