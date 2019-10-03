Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Reaches $12.71 52 Week Low; Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Dineequity Com (DIN) Position By $712,500

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Dineequity Inc Com (DIN) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 7,500 shares as Dineequity Inc Com (DIN)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 130,015 shares with $12.41 million value, down from 137,515 last quarter. Dineequity Inc Com now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 187,850 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

The stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.07 target or 5.00% below today’s $12.71 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $259.13 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $12.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.96 million less. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 106,451 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $259.13 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gainers none, EverQuote and Greenhill & Co among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jean-Francois Izac to Join Greenhill as a Managing Director in London Focused on the Insurance Sector – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 54 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 27,767 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 59,316 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 81,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 32,273 shares. 179,316 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 25,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 25,905 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability owns 310,937 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 618 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). American Intl Group owns 12,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. BOK SCOTT L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 139,220 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 92,100 shares to 548,423 valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Frontdoor Inc Com stake by 77,071 shares and now owns 202,774 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Com (NYSE:FLT) was raised too.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $25.57 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 615 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 108,332 shares. L S accumulated 13,805 shares. Prtnrs has invested 0.24% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability holds 0.25% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 5,529 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,111 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co holds 3,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has 27,443 shares. 377,428 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 8,623 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 575,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,955 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 40,900 shares.