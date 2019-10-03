Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Reaches $12.67 Low on Oct, 3; Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Position By $13.89 Million

The stock of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $11.91 target or 6.00% below today’s $12.67 share price. This indicates more downside for the $258.32 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.91 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.50 million less. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 83,868 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 5130.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 195,681 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 199,495 shares with $14.32M value, up from 3,814 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 583,964 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Com has 3,545 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 6,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 7,577 shares stake. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 8,883 shares. 6,882 are held by Css Lc Il. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 247 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Whittier invested in 0% or 1,343 shares. Counsel Ltd Ny has 4.75% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 217,337 shares. Addenda Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 13,597 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc owns 554,429 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 6,154 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 9,498 shares. Thompson Mgmt invested in 58,507 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 28.84% above currents $64.42 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Simply Good Foods Co stake by 32,310 shares to 68,375 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 63,389 shares and now owns 355,323 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Culp Has to Do This to Keep General Electric Stock Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 58 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0% or 37,526 shares. Next Group has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 938,547 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 59,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). First Manhattan Company reported 279 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 36,690 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 100,886 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 30,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 25,540 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $258.32 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. BOK SCOTT L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 139,220 shares.