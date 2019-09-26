Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) At $13.28 Forms Bottom; 2 Analysts Bullish CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)

Among 2 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 213.62% above currents $5.58 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 419,346 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $383.35 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

