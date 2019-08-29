Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co. Inc. 18 1.11 N/A 0.60 27.62 Piper Jaffray Companies 74 1.26 N/A 4.54 17.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Piper Jaffray Companies appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co. Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Greenhill & Co. Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Greenhill & Co. Inc. and Piper Jaffray Companies’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co. Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 3.6% Piper Jaffray Companies 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Piper Jaffray Companies’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Greenhill & Co. Inc. and Piper Jaffray Companies Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 1 3.00

Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 108.48%. Competitively the average target price of Piper Jaffray Companies is $89, which is potential 22.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Greenhill & Co. Inc. looks more robust than Piper Jaffray Companies as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Greenhill & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Piper Jaffray Companies’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenhill & Co. Inc. 8.43% 18.15% -14.43% -41.94% -48.12% -31.97% Piper Jaffray Companies -0.1% 3.55% -4.6% 14.4% 1.69% 19.08%

For the past year Greenhill & Co. Inc. has -31.97% weaker performance while Piper Jaffray Companies has 19.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats on 7 of the 10 factors Greenhill & Co. Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution. The company also advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, it engages in advising debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Further, the company assists the clients, who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as in the implementation of such plans. It also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on secondary market transactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, the Capital Markets segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investmentsÂ’ and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.