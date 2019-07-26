Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.07% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Greenhill & Co. Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 20.43% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Greenhill & Co. Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co. Inc. 0.00% 1.80% 0.40% Industry Average 12.28% 30.28% 24.58%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Greenhill & Co. Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co. Inc. N/A 21 29.00 Industry Average 145.19M 1.18B 17.54

Greenhill & Co. Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Greenhill & Co. Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co. Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.58

Greenhill & Co. Inc. currently has an average target price of $29, suggesting a potential upside of 92.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 74.60%. With higher probable upside potential for Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Greenhill & Co. Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greenhill & Co. Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenhill & Co. Inc. -7.78% -22.81% -26.8% -23.69% -31.38% -28.57% Industry Average 0.00% 3.26% 5.57% 9.06% 3.87% 16.82%

For the past year Greenhill & Co. Inc. has -28.57% weaker performance while Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s competitors have 16.82% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Greenhill & Co. Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s rivals are 25.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Dividends

Greenhill & Co. Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Greenhill & Co. Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution. The company also advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, it engages in advising debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Further, the company assists the clients, who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as in the implementation of such plans. It also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on secondary market transactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.