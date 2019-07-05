Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; Nordson (NDSN) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GHL’s profit would be $9.48 million giving it 7.71 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s analysts see -177.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 37,117 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory

Nordson Corp (NDSN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 111 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 108 sold and reduced holdings in Nordson Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 39.00 million shares, down from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nordson Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 90 Increased: 72 New Position: 39.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. The Company’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. It has a 24.93 P/E ratio. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $606,154 activity.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordson (NDSN) Acquires Germany-Based Optical Control GmbH – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Nordson (NDSN) Maintain Momentum Despite Headwinds? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.06 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 120,617 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 5.86% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation for 258,392 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 98,473 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.35% invested in the company for 156,060 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $292.09 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrepid Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.12% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 103,858 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 10,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 27,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Citigroup invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 10,965 are held by Bluecrest Management Limited. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 15,000 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 69,563 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).