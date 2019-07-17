Greenhill & Co (GHL) Holder Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $352,569 as Valuation Declined; As Tenaris S A (TS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Boosted Its Stake

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 5.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.81 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.92 million, up from 7.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 866,951 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 16,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, down from 714,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 135,008 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 90,935 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 76,281 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.01% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 354,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 31,632 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 10,977 shares. Capital World Investors holds 1.17 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,703 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 122,624 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 26,602 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Kbc Group Nv reported 69,563 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 41,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GHL’s profit will be $9.48M for 8.19 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Greenhill & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.59% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $836,895 activity.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24,183 shares to 30,485 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).