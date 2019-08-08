Greenhill & Co (GHL) to pay $0.05 on Sep 18, 2019; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. RBC Capital Markets maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. See DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) latest ratings:

Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:GHL) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Greenhill & Co Inc’s current price of $14.11 translates into 0.35% yield. Greenhill & Co Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 783,608 shares traded or 174.34% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF

More notable recent Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenhill & Co. (GHL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $297.14 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 586,790 shares. Sei Investments reported 23,819 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 5,649 shares. 53,529 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 1,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,600 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 2,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 16,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital World, California-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,876 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 54,859 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 13,417 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 19,121 shares stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 70,935 shares. Sei Investments Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,919 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,225 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 88 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.1% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 6,967 are owned by Strs Ohio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 50,083 shares. 490 are owned by First Personal. Morgan Stanley holds 201,884 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 3,179 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 4,060 shares.

The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 2.75M shares traded or 18.84% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M