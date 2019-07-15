Greenhaven Associates Upped Meritage Homes (MTH) Position; Corecommodity Management Decreased Its Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $527,960

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,444 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 70,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 90,373 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 16,005 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Pays Homage to Raleigh’s Rich History with Grand Opening of Brickyard – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritage Homes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks for Value Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares to 12.16 million shares, valued at $756.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 35,625 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,898 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Qs Investors holds 37,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,861 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 13,997 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 150,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 421,963 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Connable Office has 0.06% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 7,438 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Parkside Fin Bancorp And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 68 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. WHITE C TIMOTHY sold $878,865 worth of stock. Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043 worth of stock.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.46 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ford (F) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries Holdings Is Trading Well Below Its Intrinsic Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: China GDP, Earnings Season, Prime Day – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refiners strive to keep running through tropical storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.