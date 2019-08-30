Greenhaven Associates Upped Fedex (FDX) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Selway Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $157.45. About 1.64M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 20.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp holds 48,000 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Cap Mngmt has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,420 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 0.52% or 7,327 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Captrust stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ccm Invest Advisers holds 54,399 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palouse Cap Incorporated holds 25,200 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd owns 12,457 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,283 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 38,584 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Co accumulated 28,733 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt Goodson Inc owns 15,998 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 1.43M shares. East Coast Asset Management has 17,059 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Inv invested in 84,390 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bancorp has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 2.03% or 57.83 million shares. Rockland Trust holds 161,111 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 2.85% or 10.53 million shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 137,878 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Check Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ca reported 6,842 shares stake. 202,442 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 29,768 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).